2018 Dodge Durango

$47,988 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 8 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8620043

8620043 Stock #: N150040AAA

N150040AAA VIN: 1C4SDJCT9JC400714

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N150040AAA

Mileage 88,884 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.