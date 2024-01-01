Menu
Used
84,998KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN MAJ6P1UL5JC237962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RV310188A
  • Mileage 84,998 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY


Unleash your inner explorer with the 2018 Ford EcoSport SES, a compact SUV designed to elevate your driving experience. With its sporty design, advanced technology, and versatile functionality, the EcoSport SES is perfect for city cruising and weekend getaways.


Key Features:


Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 2.0L Ti-VCT I-4 engine and Intelligent 4WD, the EcoSport SES delivers a dynamic and responsive drive, making every journey a thrilling adventure.


Stylish Design: Turn heads with the bold and athletic exterior, featuring a distinctive grille, black roof, and 17-inch premium Dark Tarnish Metallic-painted aluminum wheels.


Premium Comfort: Enjoy a luxurious ride with partial leather-trimmed seats, a power moonroof, and ambient lighting that sets the perfect mood for any drive.


Smart Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the SYNC 3 infotainment system, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium 9-speaker B&O Play audio system.


Safety First: Drive with confidence, thanks to advanced safety features like the rearview camera, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with cross-traffic alert, and a host of airbags and stability controls.


Whether you're navigating busy city streets or heading off the beaten path, the 2018 Ford EcoSport SES combines practicality with style, making it the ultimate choice for the modern adventurer. Discover the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and performance today.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

