Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Ford Edge

80,364 KM

Details

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium - AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 10686954
  2. 10686954
  3. 10686954
  4. 10686954
  5. 10686954
  6. 10686954
  7. 10686954
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,364KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K99JBB82417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Leather - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA82417
  • Mileage 80,364 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2023 Nissan Sentra SR 6MT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Nissan Sentra SR 6MT 17,270 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 50,813 KM $44,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / SXT 120,390 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge