2018 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9487692

9487692 Stock #: B5305A

B5305A VIN: 2FMPK4J86JBC03071

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B5305A

Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.