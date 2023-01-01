Menu
2018 Ford Edge

67,000 KM

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

SEL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control! With flexible versatility, a comfortable interior, and reassuring safety features, the Ford Edge has a lot to offer. This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 67,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J86JBC03071. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Premium Audio

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

