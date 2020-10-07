Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Power Tailgate Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin 3.21 Axle Ratio Passenger door bin Radio data system Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM SYNC 3 Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM SYNC CONNECT WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE-PAINTED ALUMINUM SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist

