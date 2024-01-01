Menu
SUNROOF, REMOTE START, LANE KEEP ASSIST

Unleash your inner explorer with the 2018 Ford Explorer XLT. Designed for those who seek adventure without sacrificing comfort and style, this versatile SUV is your perfect companion for both city streets and off-road trails.

Key Features:

?? Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine, the Explorer XLT delivers robust power and smooth handling, ensuring a thrilling driving experience every time.

?? Spacious Interior: With seating for up to seven passengers and flexible cargo space, the Explorer XLT offers the versatility you need for family trips, weekend getaways, and everything in between.

?? Advanced Safety: Drive confidently with features like Rearview Camera, Reverse Sensing System, and AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, keeping you and your loved ones safe on every journey.

?? Modern Connectivity: Stay connected with the SYNC 3 infotainment system, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and enhanced voice recognition.

?? Comfort & Convenience: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, making every drive comfortable and hassle-free.

?? Stylish Design: The 2018 Explorer XLT boasts a bold, rugged exterior with a refined, sophisticated interior, offering the perfect blend of style and functionality.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2018 Ford Explorer

190,284 KM

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT NO ACCIDENTS!!

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT NO ACCIDENTS!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
190,284KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D85JGA86358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,284 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, REMOTE START, LANE KEEP ASSIST


Unleash your inner explorer with the 2018 Ford Explorer XLT. Designed for those who seek adventure without sacrificing comfort and style, this versatile SUV is your perfect companion for both city streets and off-road trails.


Key Features:


?? Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine, the Explorer XLT delivers robust power and smooth handling, ensuring a thrilling driving experience every time.


?? Spacious Interior: With seating for up to seven passengers and flexible cargo space, the Explorer XLT offers the versatility you need for family trips, weekend getaways, and everything in between.


?? Advanced Safety: Drive confidently with features like Rearview Camera, Reverse Sensing System, and AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, keeping you and your loved ones safe on every journey.


?? Modern Connectivity: Stay connected with the SYNC 3 infotainment system, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and enhanced voice recognition.


?? Comfort & Convenience: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, making every drive comfortable and hassle-free.


?? Stylish Design: The 2018 Explorer XLT boasts a bold, rugged exterior with a refined, sophisticated interior, offering the perfect blend of style and functionality.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Ford Explorer