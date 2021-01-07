WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze - and it's still a contender, with a premium interior that seats seven, high-tech features, and robust mechanicals. -Car and Driver This 2018 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2018 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 55,772 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is SUV. The Sport trim adds extra performance and style to this versatile SUV. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, SYNC 3 with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and satellite navigation, remote start, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, chrome exterior trim, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT7JGA60585.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Black grille
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination