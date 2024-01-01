Menu
HEATED SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, REAR SLIDING WINDOW <p> Experience the perfect blend of power and style with this 2018 Ford F150 XLT Sport. Equipped with a 2.7L EcoBoost engine and the 302A XLT package, this truck delivers robust performance and advanced features. <p> Enjoy a dynamic driving experience with the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The 4WD ensures excellent traction and control. The sporty exterior features a bold grille, LED headlights, and 18-inch machined aluminum wheels. A bed liner and tailgate step add convenience. <p> Inside, find premium cloth seats, a spacious cabin, and an advanced infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features include Fords Co-Pilot360 with blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and pre-collision assist. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2018 Ford F-150

140,521 KM

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
140,521KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP3JKE62509

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SP815986A
  • Mileage 140,521 KM

HEATED SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, REAR SLIDING WINDOW


Experience the perfect blend of power and style with this 2018 Ford F150 XLT Sport. Equipped with a 2.7L EcoBoost engine and the 302A XLT package, this truck delivers robust performance and advanced features.


Enjoy a dynamic driving experience with the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The 4WD ensures excellent traction and control. The sporty exterior features a bold grille, LED headlights, and 18-inch machined aluminum wheels. A bed liner and tailgate step add convenience.


Inside, find premium cloth seats, a spacious cabin, and an advanced infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features include Fords Co-Pilot360 with blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and pre-collision assist.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

