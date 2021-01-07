WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 38,800 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP7JKE62481.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
glove box
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim