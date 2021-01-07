Menu
2018 Ford F-150

38,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

PICKUP - One owner - Local - $279 B/W

2018 Ford F-150

PICKUP - One owner - Local - $279 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6439255
  Stock #: M518362A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP7JKE62481

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M518362A
  • Mileage 38,800 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 38,800 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP7JKE62481.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $278.26 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
glove box
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Auto Locking Hubs
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
