2018 Ford F-150

62,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MSA Ford Sales

604-856-9000

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

4x4 Supercrew-145

2018 Ford F-150

4x4 Supercrew-145

Location

MSA Ford Sales

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-856-9000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7012619
  • Stock #: F1M63734A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F1M63734A
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices advertised are plus taxes and $480 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

