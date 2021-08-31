Menu
2018 Ford F-150

15,684 KM

Details

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

MSA Ford Sales

604-856-9000

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

MSA Ford Sales

30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-856-9000

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

15,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8007576
  • Stock #: UTJ24120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 15,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Hurry in to see our 2018 Ford F-150! Our F-150 is and XLT, Crew Cab, 4x4 with the 3.5L EcoBoost, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Tow Mirrors, Power Seat, Sliding Rear Window, Remote Start, 20" Wheels, Tow Package, XTR Package, Running Boards, Boxliner, SYNC Bluetooth and much morePrices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)

MSA Ford Sales

MSA Ford Sales

604-856-9000

604-856-9000

