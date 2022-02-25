$39,395 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 7 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8322267

8322267 Stock #: BA0401

BA0401 VIN: 1FTEW1E57JKF10401

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BA0401

Mileage 173,750 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.