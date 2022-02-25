Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

173,750 KM

Details Description Features

$39,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,395

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT V8, 5.5 Box, Back-Up, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT V8, 5.5 Box, Back-Up, Heated Seats

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$39,395

+ taxes & licensing

173,750KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8322267
  • Stock #: BA0401
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E57JKF10401

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA0401
  • Mileage 173,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Truck, 5.5-ft box, V8 Engine, 4WD, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, SYNC 2018 Ford F150 XLT SuperCrew V8! Options/Features Include: - Back-Up Camera - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - V8 Engine - 4WD - Tonneau Cover - Bed Liner The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 173,750 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E57JKF10401. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 15,892 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW 6 Series 64...
 52,600 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2004 Buick Regal LS ...
 244,474 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory