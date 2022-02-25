$39,395+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT V8, 5.5 Box, Back-Up, Heated Seats
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$39,395
- Listing ID: 8322267
- Stock #: BA0401
- VIN: 1FTEW1E57JKF10401
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Local BC Truck, 5.5-ft box, V8 Engine, 4WD, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, SYNC 2018 Ford F150 XLT SuperCrew V8! Options/Features Include: - Back-Up Camera - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - V8 Engine - 4WD - Tonneau Cover - Bed Liner The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 173,750 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E57JKF10401. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
