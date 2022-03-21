$56,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Platinum 3.5L V6 Eco-Boost, Clean History
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Sound Package! Very Clean and well maintained 2018 Ford F150 Platinum SuperCrew! Clean History - No Accidents Options/Features: - 3.5L V6 Eco-Boost - Navigation System - 360 Camera - Power Running Boards - Panoramic Moonroof - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Cooled Front Seats - FX4 Off-Road Package - Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover - Spray-In Bed-liner + much, much more! The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 61,104 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Upgrade to this F-150 Platinum for a luxurious experience in a pickup truck. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, blind spot detection, power running boards, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG2JFA51633. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $398.49 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
