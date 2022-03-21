Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

61,104 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Platinum 3.5L V6 Eco-Boost, Clean History

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Platinum 3.5L V6 Eco-Boost, Clean History

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,104KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8941708
  • Stock #: B1633
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EG2JFA51633

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B1633
  • Mileage 61,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Sound Package! Very Clean and well maintained 2018 Ford F150 Platinum SuperCrew! Clean History - No Accidents Options/Features: - 3.5L V6 Eco-Boost - Navigation System - 360 Camera - Power Running Boards - Panoramic Moonroof - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Cooled Front Seats - FX4 Off-Road Package - Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover - Spray-In Bed-liner + much, much more! The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 61,104 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Upgrade to this F-150 Platinum for a luxurious experience in a pickup truck. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, 10-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, blind spot detection, power running boards, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EG2JFA51633. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $398.49 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

2019 RAM 1500 Larami...
 33,825 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Limi...
 199,535 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar XF 20d R...
 88,977 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory