2018 Ford F-150

96,403 KM

Details

$47,499

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 157 WB

Location

96,403KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9563209
  • Stock #: 23UTNA73802
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E58JKE73802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans (MET)
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather 40/20/40 front bench
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,403 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

