$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Aluminum Wheels
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 112,702 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. This Super Duty Lariat offers a great blend of features and value. This truck comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, 2 smart charging USB ports, a rearview camera with reverse sensing system, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, running boards, power folding and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a trailer hitch, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT8JEC84797.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161