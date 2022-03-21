$68,295+ tax & licensing
6043811161
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat Clean, Def Deleted
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 8941705
- Stock #: B6660
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT8JEC96660
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B6660
- Mileage 211,119 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Well Cared For 2-Owner 2018 Ford F350 Lariat PowerStroke! Clean History! Loaded and Deleted! Options/Features: - Leather Interior - Touchscreen Navigation - Back-Up Camera - Back-Up Sensors - Def Deleted - Heated Leather Seats - Cooled Leather Seats - Full Length Running Boards - Trailer Tow Mirrors - High Quality Spray-In Bed-liner - Wood Trim Interior Accents - Very Well Serviced - Great Service History! - Clean History - No Accidents - 2-Owner Truck, First 2nd Owner for the majority of its life - In Great Condition, Very Well Cared For! For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 211,119 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. This Super Duty Lariat offers a great blend of features and value. This truck comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Sony premium audio, 2 smart charging USB ports, a rearview camera with reverse sensing system, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, running boards, power folding and telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a trailer hitch, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT8JEC96660. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
