2018 Ford Fusion

34,073 KM

Details

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $155 B/W

2018 Ford Fusion

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $155 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

34,073KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6126828
  • Stock #: MT351469A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D98JR244131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start!

Compare at $23688 - Our Price is just $22998!

You have a lot of choices when shopping for a mid-size sedan, but nothing compares to the style and features of the Ford Fusion. This 2018 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 34,073 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Fusion's trim level is Titanium. This ultra cool Fusion Titanium comes with unique aluminum wheels, SYNC3 entertainment, heated front seats, a premium Sony 12 speaker audio system, reverse sensing system with backup camera, LED signature lighting, aluminum sport pedals, remote engine start, a rear spoiler plus dual zone climate control and power leather seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0D98JR244131.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.84 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $28182 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Spoiler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
remote start
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player
Exterior parking camera rear
12 Speakers
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

