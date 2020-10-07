2018 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Spoiler Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience remote start Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player Exterior parking camera rear 12 Speakers SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM CD-MP3 decoder Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist

