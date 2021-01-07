Menu
2018 Genesis G80

16,529 KM

Details Description Features

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Genesis G80

2018 Genesis G80

5.0 Ultimate AWD - Navigation - $290 B/W

2018 Genesis G80

5.0 Ultimate AWD - Navigation - $290 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

16,529KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6596944
  • Stock #: MF326079A
  • VIN: KMHGN4JF9JU228773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!

Compare at $44288 - Our Price is just $42998!

Handsomely sculpted both inside and out, this Genesis G80 is a safe, affordable and well equipped luxury sedan. This 2018 Genesis G80 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Perfected and created to be one of the most refined luxury sedans in the world, this Genesis G80 packs a punch with its potent engines, refined quality interiors, and supremely comfortable ride. Created to play the part of an upscale luxury sedan, it easily beats the competitor offerings with its high value for money and made-as-standard long list of options not usually found in other vehicles of its nature. This low mileage sedan has just 16,529 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 420HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our G80's trim level is 5.0 Ultimate AWD. This top of the line Genesis G80 carries a powerful V8 engine, and comes standard with a host of added tech and luxury options that include power rear window blind, a power open and close trunk, twin front and rear power sunroofs, a premium sound system with 17 speakers, 9.2 inch display, a 64 GB solid state storage memory disc, heated and cooled front power adjustable seats, a sport leather steering wheel with power auto tilt away, push button start, remote keyless entry, simulated suede headliner, aluminum and carbon fiber interior trim inserts, premium Nappa leather upholstered seats with contrast copper stitching, a head up display, front and rear parking sensors forward and rear collision warning, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and twin front and rear cameras. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $289.50 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $52689 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heads-Up Display
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear window blind
DVD-Audio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Adaptive suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
PREMIUM NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
17 Speakers
Power Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/DVD/MP3 Audio System
Wheels: 19" Staggered Width Aluminum Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

