2018 GMC Savana

Cargo Van

2018 GMC Savana

Cargo Van

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4668264
  • Stock #: A2576
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG7J1263050
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC

$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC


GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • WiFi Hotspot

