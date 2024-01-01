$41,995+ tax & licensing
Denali 5.3L, No Accidents, One Owner
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,482 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali in Onyx Black!
Includes Tonneau Cover!
Very Clean History - No Accidents!
Great Condition, Very Well Kept
Great GMC Service History!
One Owner and It shows!
Very Low KM
5.3L V8
Crew Cab
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera with Front and Rear Parking Assist
Power Sunroof
Black Leather Interior
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Cooled Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Remote Engine Start
Bose Sound System
Lane Keep Assist
Full Length Running Boards
Tonneau Cover!
+ much, much, more!
This 2018 Sierra 1500 pickup truck sets a higher standard, with purposeful technology inside and out to help you stay connected and always in control. This 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2018 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 92,482 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Denali. This Sierra 1500 Denali is the top of the line and comes packed with luxurious features and top grade materials. High-end equipment consists of full features 12 way - power leather seats with heating and cooling options, Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, a premium Bose audio system, an enhanced driver alert package with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, Ultrasonic front and rear parking assist plus much more. It also comes with unique exterior styling details include exclusive aluminum wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
