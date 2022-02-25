$69,998+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Yukon XL
Denali Clean, Dual DVD, Full Load
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
$69,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8380524
- Stock #: B4284
- VIN: 1GKS2HKJ8JR334284
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean History, Dual 2-Row DVD Players, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Wireless Phone Charger, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Power Sunroof, Flex Fuel Clean History 2018 GMC Yukon Denali XL 4WD! Options/Features Include: - Dual 2-Row DVD Player - Navigation System - Back-Up Camera - Heads-Up Display - Wireless Phone Charger - Upgraded Denali Leather Interior - Heated and Cooled Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Premium Sound System - Remote Start - Power Sunroof - Fuel Saving Flex Fuel System - Upgraded Rim Package + much much more! - H Truly an all-purpose vehicle, this GMC Yukon XL carries a ton of passengers and cargo and looks great doing it. This 2018 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. This SUV has 96,282 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Yukon XL's trim level is Denali. It's not hard to tell that the opulent Denali is the top trim of the Yukon. It comes standard with high-end features including perforated leather seats heated and ventilated in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, a head-up display, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, active noise cancellation, remote start, a wireless charging mat, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 5 USB ports, and Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker audio, OnStar, a distinct Denali appearance package, a rear vision camera, enhanced safety tech, HID automatic headlights, and much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $486.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
