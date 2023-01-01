Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

97,967 KM

Details

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan 2.0T Touring 10AT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan 2.0T Touring 10AT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,967KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10376919
  • Stock #: 23UBNA02334
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F99JA802334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA02334
  • Mileage 97,967 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2018 Honda Accord Se...
 97,967 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2019 MINI Cooper JCW
 14,454 KM
$35,500 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 127,709 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory