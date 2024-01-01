Menu
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, MEMORY SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY

Unleash the Thrill: 2018 Honda Accord LX

Description: Experience the pinnacle of automotive excellence with the 2018 Honda Accord LX. Crafted with precision and engineered for exhilaration, the Accord LX sets a new standard for performance, style, and innovation.

Performance Redefined: Powered by a dynamic 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, the Accord LX delivers an impressive blend of power and efficiency. With its responsive handling and smooth acceleration, every drive becomes an adventure.

Sleek Design, Timeless Elegance: From its sleek profile to its bold front grille, the Accord LX commands attention on the road. Inside, enjoy a refined interior crafted with premium materials and intuitive technology, ensuring comfort and convenience at every turn.

Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing that the Accord LX is equipped with advanced safety features, including Honda Sensing® suite. From collision mitigation to lane-keeping assist, your safety is our top priority.

Unmatched Value: With its unbeatable combination of performance, style, and technology, the 2018 Honda Accord LX offers unmatched value in its class. Dont settle for ordinary experience extraordinary with the Accord LX.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2018 Honda Accord

97,071 KM

2018 Honda Accord

LX ONE OWNER!!

2018 Honda Accord

LX ONE OWNER!!

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

97,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F14JA810796

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9658
  • Mileage 97,071 KM

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, MEMORY SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY


Unleash the Thrill: 2018 Honda Accord LX


Description: Experience the pinnacle of automotive excellence with the 2018 Honda Accord LX. Crafted with precision and engineered for exhilaration, the Accord LX sets a new standard for performance, style, and innovation.


Performance Redefined: Powered by a dynamic 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, the Accord LX delivers an impressive blend of power and efficiency. With its responsive handling and smooth acceleration, every drive becomes an adventure.


Sleek Design, Timeless Elegance: From its sleek profile to its bold front grille, the Accord LX commands attention on the road. Inside, enjoy a refined interior crafted with premium materials and intuitive technology, ensuring comfort and convenience at every turn.


Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing that the Accord LX is equipped with advanced safety features, including Honda Sensing® suite. From collision mitigation to lane-keeping assist, your safety is our top priority.


Unmatched Value: With its unbeatable combination of performance, style, and technology, the 2018 Honda Accord LX offers unmatched value in its class. Don't settle for ordinary experience extraordinary with the Accord LX.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

2018 Honda Accord