Menu
Account
Sign In
Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels This 2018 Honda Accord sedan should be at the top of any four-door shoppers’ lists. This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior you’d expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This sedan has 144,223 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Accord Sedans trim level is Sport CVT. The Sport trim adds some excitement to this well-appointed sedan. It comes with a lip spoiler, fog lamps, 19-inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, an AM/FM radio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a USB input, 10-speaker premium audio, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, a rearview camera, leather/fabric seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2018 Honda Accord

144,223 KM

Details Description

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport CVT

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,223KM
VIN 1HGCV1F34JA802439

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV2439T
  • Mileage 144,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels

This 2018 Honda Accord sedan should be at the top of any four-door shoppers’ lists. This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior you’d expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This sedan has 144,223 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Sport CVT. The Sport trim adds some excitement to this well-appointed sedan. It comes with a lip spoiler, fog lamps, 19-inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, an AM/FM radio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a USB input, 10-speaker premium audio, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, a rearview camera, leather/fabric seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SC - Low Mileage for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SC - Low Mileage 89,390 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Leather Seats, Navigation for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT Leather Seats, Navigation 112,702 KM $56,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t Base - Heated Seats - Low Mileage for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Lexus NX 200t Base - Heated Seats - Low Mileage 79,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord