2018 Honda Civic
Sedan SE CVT
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 10054998
- Stock #: BAC7582
- VIN: 2HGFC2F61JH037582
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BAC7582
- Mileage 61,625 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Automatic Brake Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
If you’re in the market for a reliable, efficient compact car, this stylish Honda Civic Sedan is a no-brainer. This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Honda Civic Sedan has come a long way and it keeps getting better. It’s no wonder it’s one of Canada’s best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If you’re looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Sedan has a seat for you. This sedan has 61,625 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is SE CVT. This incredible sedan has a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with integrated rear view camera, a premium audio system, HandsFreeLink bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, steering wheel audio controls, and wifi. You'll also receive air conditioning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go compatibility, remote keyless entry, power windows, heated mirrors, automatic headlamps, and heated front seats. For safety and driver assistance, you also get VSA electronic stability control, collision mitigation braking system, and lane keeping assist system (LKAS) lane keeping assist and departure warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
