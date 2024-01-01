$21,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT - Low Mileage
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT - Low Mileage
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV0475
- Mileage 62,175 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan offers room for virtually everything with no need for compromise. This 2018 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Honda Civic Sedan has come a long way and it keeps getting better. It’s no wonder it’s one of Canada’s best selling cars. The stunning exterior and impressive performance of this 2018 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. If you’re looking for greatness, this Honda Civic Sedan has a seat for you. This low mileage sedan has just 62,175 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX CVT. Moving up to the LX model of the base DX is a great choice as you'll receive 16 inch wheels, an upgraded 7 inch colour display screen with integrated rear view camera and a premium audio system, bluetooth streaming audio and heated front seats. You'll also receive air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, VSA electronic stability control and a 60/40 split rear seat plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161