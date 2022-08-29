$29,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2018 Honda Civic
2018 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport CVT w/Honda Sensing - $202 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
40,477KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9189262
- Stock #: PC040182A
- VIN: SHHFK7H47JU302309
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC040182A
- Mileage 40,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30898 - Our Price is just $29998!
This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback exemplifies automotive excellence and blends fun with efficiency and practicality. This 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The Honda Civic has impressed generations of buyer for decades, making it one of the best selling vehicles in it's class. With a premium driving experience, a roomy and comfortable cabin that is crafted using high quality materials, excellent visibility and a sophisticated ride, its no wonder the 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback is so popular and continues its long lasting legacy.This low mileage hatchback has just 40,477 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 180HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport CVT w/Honda Sensing. Discover this Honda Civic Hatchback Sport which comes with Honda Sensing which features lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning. You'll also get a remote engine starter so your vehicle is warmed up and ready to go whenever you are. Additional features on the model include heated seats, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, Bluetooth streaming audio, dual-zone automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36759 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Fabric seating surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Lane Departure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
8 speakers
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Auto high-beam headlights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy
Appearance: digital/analog
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1