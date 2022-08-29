$29,998 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 4 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9189262

PC040182A VIN: SHHFK7H47JU302309

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,477 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Fabric seating surfaces Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Lane Departure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth 8 speakers Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection Auto high-beam headlights ADAPTIVE CRUISE Exterior parking camera rear Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Emergency communication system: HondaLink Wheels: 18" Dark Aluminum-Alloy Appearance: digital/analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

