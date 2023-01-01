Menu
2018 Honda Civic

57,815 KM

Details

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9844361
  • Stock #: 23UTNA44437
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F56JH044437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA44437
  • Mileage 57,815 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

