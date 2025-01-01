$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD - Low Mileage
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE1424
- Mileage 55,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2018 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
A focus on practical design, this versatile 2018 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This low mileage SUV has just 55,634 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring AWD. The Touring trim is the top of the line Honda CR-V and it shows in every detail. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a seven-inch audio display with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, lane departure warning, collision mitigation braking system, blind spot assist, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
