2018 Honda Odyssey

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 6 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10632822

10632822 Stock #: AB1848

AB1848 VIN: 5FNRL6H61JB506871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,613 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Blind Spot Assist Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Rear DVD Entertainment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.