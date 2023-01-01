$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES - Sunroof - Leather Seats
49,613KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10632822
- Stock #: AB1848
- VIN: 5FNRL6H61JB506871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,613 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
Simply put; there's no better family hauler on the market than the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey. This 2018 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey is here and its mighty impressive. Loaded with new features and technologies, the Odyssey now offers more convenience, more connectivity and more fun than ever before. From information and entertainment to trip-enhancing convenience, this is one minivan that aims to impress you and any passengers on board. This low mileage van has just 49,613 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Odyssey's trim level is EX-L RES. The EX-L RES trim adds a measure of luxury to this well-equipped minivan. It comes with a Display Audio System with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and HD radio, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, a power tailgate, memory driver's seat and mirrors, a power moonroof, a Blu-ray rear entertainment system, tri-zone automatic climate control, HondaVAC integrated vacuum system, a rearview camera, Honda Sensing Technologies which includes safety tech like adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Rear DVD Entertainment
