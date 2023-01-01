Menu
2018 Honda Pilot

37,685 KM

Details

$38,500

+ tax & licensing
$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot

EXL NAVI 6AT

2018 Honda Pilot

EXL NAVI 6AT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

37,685KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634508
  • Stock #: 23UTNA02574
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H73JB502574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA02574
  • Mileage 37,685 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

