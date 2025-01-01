Menu
LEATHER | SUNROOF | AWD <P> Experience comfort and convenience in this 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation. This versatile SUV offers seating for up to eight passengers, making it perfect for families, road trips, or daily commutes. With its powerful 3.5L V6 engine, smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, and available all-wheel drive, youll enjoy confident performance in any condition. The built-in navigation system ensures you never lose your way, while the luxurious leather interior, power-adjustable seats, and tri-zone climate control keep everyone comfortable. <P> This Pilot is equipped with top-tier safety features, including Honda Sensing®, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert for peace of mind on the road. Additional features like the power tailgate, sunroof, and premium sound system add convenience and enjoyment to every drive. Dont miss out on this well-maintained 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L visit Abbotsford Hyundai today for a test drive! <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
181,137KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H71JB501388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,137 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER | SUNROOF | AWD



Experience comfort and convenience in this 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L with Navigation. This versatile SUV offers seating for up to eight passengers, making it perfect for families, road trips, or daily commutes. With its powerful 3.5L V6 engine, smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, and available all-wheel drive, youll enjoy confident performance in any condition. The built-in navigation system ensures you never lose your way, while the luxurious leather interior, power-adjustable seats, and tri-zone climate control keep everyone comfortable.



This Pilot is equipped with top-tier safety features, including Honda Sensing®, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert for peace of mind on the road. Additional features like the power tailgate, sunroof, and premium sound system add convenience and enjoyment to every drive. Dont miss out on this well-maintained 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L visit Abbotsford Hyundai today for a test drive!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

