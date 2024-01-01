$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT Sport Manual - Sunroof
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT Sport Manual - Sunroof
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
114,099KM
Used
VIN KMHH55LC3JU024306
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RT184168A
- Mileage 114,099 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2018 Hyundai Elantra