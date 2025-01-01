Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.</p><p>*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles</p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12869834

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 12869834
  2. 12869834
  3. 12869834
  4. 12869834
  5. 12869834
  6. 12869834
  7. 12869834
  8. 12869834
  9. 12869834
  10. 12869834
  11. 12869834
  12. 12869834
  13. 12869834
  14. 12869834
  15. 12869834
  16. 12869834
  17. 12869834
  18. 12869834
  19. 12869834
  20. 12869834
  21. 12869834
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LFXJU682845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2024 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Tesla Model 3 15,000 KM $46,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred 7,012 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru Impreza Touring for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Subaru Impreza Touring 97,616 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Hyundai Elantra