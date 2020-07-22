Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

103,163 KM

Details Description Features

$13,284

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

GL Auto - Heated Seats - $90 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

103,163KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5530059
  • Stock #: LT250530A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9JU521533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $13683 - Our Price is just $13284!

Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today in Abbotsford.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 103,163 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is GL Auto. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The GL trim comes standard with features and options such as speed sensing steering, stylish aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front bucket seats, power front and rear windows, heated leather or metal look steering wheel, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, air conditioning, cruise control, front map lights, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, back up camera and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $89.44 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $16278 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

