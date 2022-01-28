2018 Hyundai Elantra

$22,998 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 6 1 7 K M Used Get Financing





Listing ID: 8260236

Stock #: STK073915

VIN: KMHH35LEXJU073915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,617 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Premium cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System

