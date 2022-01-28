$22,998+ tax & licensing
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT GLS - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $155 B/W
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
30,617KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8260236
- Stock #: STK073915
- VIN: KMHH35LEXJU073915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,617 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23688 - Our Price is just $22998!
Precise and responsive when needed, the Elantra GT can offer both a smooth city ride and an exhilarating experience on the track. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The all-new 2018 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nurburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This low mileage hatchback has just 30,617 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 162HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS is a finely tuned family oriented sports hatchback that delivers an adrenaline rush time and time again. Features and options include power door and tailgate locks, perimeter and approach lights, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicator, power sunroof with sunshade, 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, dual zone front air conditioning, cruise control, heated front bucket seats, heated steering wheel, proximity key for entry and push button start, remote cargo release, chrome and metal look interior accents, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, tore specific low tire pressure warning, rear view camera, ESC, ABS, Driveline traction control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $154.84 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $28182 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1