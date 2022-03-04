2018 Hyundai Elantra

$19,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 5 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8574386

Stock #: NT133361A

VIN: KMHD84LF5JU617837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,568 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Premium cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System

