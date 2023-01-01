2018 Hyundai KONA

Menu
Account
Sign In
SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGING <p> Unleash the thrill of the open road with the Hyundai Kona Ultimate, a compact SUV designed to elevate your driving experience. This dynamic vehicle seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with sleek design, delivering a ride thats as exciting as it is comfortable. <p> Key Features: <p> Head-Turning Design: The Kona Ultimate boasts a distinctive and modern exterior, with sleek lines and bold accents that capture attention wherever you go. Stand out on the road with a vehicle that reflects your unique style. <p> Ultimate Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with the advanced infotainment system featuring a responsive touchscreen display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility ensure seamless integration with your smartphone, putting your favorite apps and music right at your fingertips. <p> Premium Comfort: Experience a luxurious interior that prioritizes your comfort. The Kona Ultimate comes equipped with leather-trimmed seats and a spacious cabin, providing a refined and enjoyable driving environment for both short commutes and long journeys. <P> Safety First: Hyundai prioritizes your safety, and the Kona Ultimate is no exception. Cutting-edge safety features such as Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist work together to keep you and your passengers safe on every drive. <p> Powerful Performance: Enjoy an exhilarating driving experience with the Kona Ultimates powerful engine options. Responsive handling and a smooth ride make every journey a pleasure, whether youre navigating city streets or tackling winding roads. <p> Versatility Redefined: With ample cargo space and a flexible interior, the Kona Ultimate adapts to your lifestyle. Whether youre loading up for a weekend getaway or running daily errands, this SUV is designed to meet your needs. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2018 Hyundai KONA

60,450 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate NO ACCIDENTS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 10688301
  2. 10688301
  3. 10688301
  4. 10688301
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K5CA57JU115822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PK190913A
  • Mileage 60,450 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, WIRELESS CHARGING


Unleash the thrill of the open road with the Hyundai Kona Ultimate, a compact SUV designed to elevate your driving experience. This dynamic vehicle seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with sleek design, delivering a ride that's as exciting as it is comfortable.


Key Features:


Head-Turning Design: The Kona Ultimate boasts a distinctive and modern exterior, with sleek lines and bold accents that capture attention wherever you go. Stand out on the road with a vehicle that reflects your unique style.


Ultimate Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with the advanced infotainment system featuring a responsive touchscreen display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility ensure seamless integration with your smartphone, putting your favorite apps and music right at your fingertips.


Premium Comfort: Experience a luxurious interior that prioritizes your comfort. The Kona Ultimate comes equipped with leather-trimmed seats and a spacious cabin, providing a refined and enjoyable driving environment for both short commutes and long journeys.


Safety First: Hyundai prioritizes your safety, and the Kona Ultimate is no exception. Cutting-edge safety features such as Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist work together to keep you and your passengers safe on every drive.


Powerful Performance: Enjoy an exhilarating driving experience with the Kona Ultimate's powerful engine options. Responsive handling and a smooth ride make every journey a pleasure, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling winding roads.


Versatility Redefined: With ample cargo space and a flexible interior, the Kona Ultimate adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you're loading up for a weekend getaway or running daily errands, this SUV is designed to meet your needs.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2019 Hyundai IONIQ EV Ultimate SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIRELESS CHARGING for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Hyundai IONIQ EV Ultimate SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WIRELESS CHARGING 124,553 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!! 38,194 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo TOUCHSCREEn, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo TOUCHSCREEn, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL 117,607 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA