2018 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate NO ACCIDENTS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PK190913A
- Mileage 60,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the thrill of the open road with the Hyundai Kona Ultimate, a compact SUV designed to elevate your driving experience. This dynamic vehicle seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with sleek design, delivering a ride that's as exciting as it is comfortable.
Key Features:
Head-Turning Design: The Kona Ultimate boasts a distinctive and modern exterior, with sleek lines and bold accents that capture attention wherever you go. Stand out on the road with a vehicle that reflects your unique style.
Ultimate Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with the advanced infotainment system featuring a responsive touchscreen display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility ensure seamless integration with your smartphone, putting your favorite apps and music right at your fingertips.
Premium Comfort: Experience a luxurious interior that prioritizes your comfort. The Kona Ultimate comes equipped with leather-trimmed seats and a spacious cabin, providing a refined and enjoyable driving environment for both short commutes and long journeys.
Safety First: Hyundai prioritizes your safety, and the Kona Ultimate is no exception. Cutting-edge safety features such as Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist work together to keep you and your passengers safe on every drive.
Powerful Performance: Enjoy an exhilarating driving experience with the Kona Ultimate's powerful engine options. Responsive handling and a smooth ride make every journey a pleasure, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling winding roads.
Versatility Redefined: With ample cargo space and a flexible interior, the Kona Ultimate adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you're loading up for a weekend getaway or running daily errands, this SUV is designed to meet your needs.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
