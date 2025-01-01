Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

61,566 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,566KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K1CAA3JU098560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # ST271037BA
  • Mileage 61,566 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Hyundai KONA