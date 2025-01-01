$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Essential
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,566KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K1CAA3JU098560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # ST271037BA
- Mileage 61,566 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range 47,566 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i M SPORT PACKAGE & HEAD UP DISPLAY 93,542 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Plus w/o LSD HEAD UP DISPLAY & 368 HORSEPOWER 14,661 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2018 Hyundai KONA