30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
+ taxes & licensing
APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUELINK, BLINDSPOT DETECTION, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS
Fresh on our lot, stand out in any crowd with this stunning 2018 Hyundai Kona! Safety is kept top of mind with features like the backup camera, blind spot detection with lane change assist, apple carplay, android auto and much more. The audio system includes a CD player, MP3 player, Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Bluetooth capabilities. Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
