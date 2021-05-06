2018 Hyundai KONA

$19,998 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 5 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7053719

7053719 Stock #: KT897596A

KT897596A VIN: KM8K22AA9JU093788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,596 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Blind Spot Assist Roof rack: rails only Exterior parking camera rear 3.510 Axle Ratio Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System Primary LCD size: 7.0"

