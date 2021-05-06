Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai KONA

62,596 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred FWD - $135 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred FWD - $135 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

62,596KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7053719
  • Stock #: KT897596A
  • VIN: KM8K22AA9JU093788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,596 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $20598 - Our Price is just $19998!

With its quirky styling, this Hyundai Kona perks up some fun. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This SUV has 62,596 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Preferred FWD. The Preferred trim adds some nice extra features to this Kona. It comes with a seven-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection with lane change assist, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24505 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Rear Window Defroster
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Blind Spot Assist
Roof rack: rails only
Exterior parking camera rear
3.510 Axle Ratio
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Primary LCD size: 7.0"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2011 Ford Fiesta SEL...
 262,308 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town &...
 130,716 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 62,874 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory