2018 Hyundai KONA
- $202 B/W - Low Mileage
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
28,765KM
Used
- Stock #: AH9428
- VIN: KM8K6CAA1JU120833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Thunder Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30898 - Our Price is just $29998!
Thanks to its edgy styling, this Hyundai Kona stands out in a crowded field of compact crossovers. This 2018 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This all-new Kona is the latest addition to the Hyundai SUV family - a new breed of SUV to take on the city. With this Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle doesn't have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV - it's really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, this Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier. This low mileage SUV has just 28,765 kms. It's thunder gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36759 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.648 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
