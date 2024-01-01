Menu
POWER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, TOUCHSCREEN <P> Rediscover the joy of driving with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD, a versatile and stylish SUV designed to meet the demands of your dynamic lifestyle. Combining performance, comfort, and advanced technology, the Santa Fe Sport AWD is ready for any adventure. <P> Key Features: <P> All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Tackle any road condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced AWD system that ensures superior traction and control. <P> Dynamic Performance: Powered by a 2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine, the Santa Fe Sport delivers 185 horsepower, offering a responsive and efficient driving experience. Upgrade to the available 2.0L turbocharged engine for even more power and excitement. <P> Modern Design: Make a statement with the Santa Fe Sports bold and aerodynamic design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sleek lines, and stylish 17-inch alloy wheels. <P> Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with premium materials, heated front seats, and ample legroom. The flexible seating configuration and generous cargo space make it perfect for family trips and daily commutes. <P> Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Enjoy added convenience with features like a rearview camera and Bluetooth connectivity. <P> Advanced Safety: Drive with peace of mind, thanks to Hyundais comprehensive safety suite, including features like Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Assist. <P> Comfort & Convenience: Experience added comfort with features like dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and keyless entry with push-button start. <P> Upgrade your journey with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

86,097 KM

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 SE BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
86,097KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB8JG539624

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,097 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe