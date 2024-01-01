$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,097 KM
Vehicle Description
Rediscover the joy of driving with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD, a versatile and stylish SUV designed to meet the demands of your dynamic lifestyle. Combining performance, comfort, and advanced technology, the Santa Fe Sport AWD is ready for any adventure.
Key Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Tackle any road condition with confidence, thanks to the advanced AWD system that ensures superior traction and control.
Dynamic Performance: Powered by a 2.4L GDI 4-cylinder engine, the Santa Fe Sport delivers 185 horsepower, offering a responsive and efficient driving experience. Upgrade to the available 2.0L turbocharged engine for even more power and excitement.
Modern Design: Make a statement with the Santa Fe Sport's bold and aerodynamic design, featuring a distinctive front grille, sleek lines, and stylish 17-inch alloy wheels.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride with premium materials, heated front seats, and ample legroom. The flexible seating configuration and generous cargo space make it perfect for family trips and daily commutes.
Cutting-Edge Technology: Stay connected with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Enjoy added convenience with features like a rearview camera and Bluetooth connectivity.
Advanced Safety: Drive with peace of mind, thanks to Hyundais comprehensive safety suite, including features like Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Assist.
Comfort & Convenience: Experience added comfort with features like dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and keyless entry with push-button start.
Upgrade your journey with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Abbotsford Hyundai
Abbotsford Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-800-684-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294