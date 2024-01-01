Menu
LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PARKING DISTANCE SENSORS <P> The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE AWD is designed to tackle any terrain with confidence, from city streets to mountain trails, thanks to its robust All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. This SUV offers a spacious interior with comfortable seating for up to 7 passengers, making it perfect for family trips and carpooling. Under the hood, a powerful 3.3L V6 engine delivers 290 horsepower for a smooth and dynamic driving experience. <P> Safety is a top priority in the Santa Fe SE AWD, featuring advanced safety technologies like Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Assist. Stay connected on the go with the 7-inch touchscreen display that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enjoy premium comfort with heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable drivers seat. <P> Versatile storage solutions include split-folding rear seats to accommodate all your gear, making this SUV ideal for both daily commutes and adventurous road trips. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Sport 2.4 SE SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEATED STEERING

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB3JG517207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

