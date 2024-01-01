$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 SE
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 111,709 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium is a versatile midsize SUV that combines a comfortable ride with a solid list of features and impressive safety ratings. Powered by a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, it produces 185 horsepower, offering a smooth and capable performance for daily driving and light off-roading. The Santa Fe Premium features a spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, providing ample room for both front and rear occupants. The well-appointed cabin comes with user-friendly technology, including an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a rearview camera, making it both practical and tech-savvy for modern families.
In terms of safety, the 2018 Santa Fe Premium excels with standard features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning, as well as excellent crash-test scores. The vehicles ride quality is refined, and its all-wheel-drive option provides added traction for tougher conditions. While its not the sportiest in its class, the Santa Fe Premium stands out for its reliability, value, and the balanced combination of comfort, technology, and safety, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a well-rounded family SUV.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
