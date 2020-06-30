Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

29,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Sport FWD - Navigation - $189 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  • Listing ID: 5353361
  • Stock #: AH9113
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLB8JH090743

29,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9113
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

Compare at $28838 - Our Price is just $27998!

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. - "The Car Connection" This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This low mileage SUV has just 29,000 kms. It's twilight black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is FWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, power fuel remote release, cruise control, air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $34309 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

