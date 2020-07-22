2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features Navigation SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Power Tailgate Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC Exterior parking camera rear AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System Collision Warning Axle Ratio: 3.648 Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces w/YES Essentials

