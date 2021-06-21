Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

38,956 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited AWD - Navigation - $209 B/W

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited AWD - Navigation - $209 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

38,956KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7561888
  • Stock #: NP361981A
  • VIN: 5NMZUDLA6JH056582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

Compare at $31928 - Our Price is just $30998!

Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in the new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This low mileage SUV has just 38,956 kms. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Limited AWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include full time all wheel drive, upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, front and rear heated wipers, front fog lamps, 1st and 2nd row power sunroof with sunshade, power tailgate, LED brake lights, Infinity 12 speaker stereo with an 8 inch color touchscreen display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Sirius XM satellite radio, integrated navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, power heated/ventilated leather front seats, heated leather rear seats, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, remote cargo and fuel release, HomeLInk garage door transmitter, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, drivers seat and door mirrors memory setting, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $208.71 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $37985 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Leather Seating Surfaces
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Speaker type: Infinity
Exterior parking camera rear
12 Speakers
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Collision Warning
Axle Ratio 3.510
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy w/Silver Finish
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

