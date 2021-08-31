Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

40,016 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Sport FWD - Heated Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

40,016KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8036572
  • Stock #: AH9275
  • VIN: 5XYZTDLB5JG520600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9275
  • Mileage 40,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. - The Car Connection This 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

A versatile, safe and comfortable SUV that delivers great fuel efficiency both in the city and on the highway. Thanks to the multiple premium and luxury options that are fitted as standard in the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, the driving experience is both relaxing and refined in the city and safe and reassuring when taken off road. All in all this new 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a great performer at an amazing value. This SUV has 40,016 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is FWD. The versatile, technologically advanced 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is the ultimate family SUV ready to take on your daily adventures. Features include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth connectivity, power windows front and rear, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, power fuel remote release, cruise control, air conditioning, multiple storage consoles, power door locks, rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Axle Ratio: 3.648
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Exterior parking camera rear
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces w/YES Essentials

