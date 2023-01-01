2018 Hyundai Sonata ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 1 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10607814

10607814 Stock #: AH9508AA

AH9508AA VIN: 5NPE34AF8JH655115

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,125 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.