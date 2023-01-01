$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-684-2294
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Limited HEATED SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN w/ APPLE CARPLAY
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10607814
- Stock #: AH9508AA
- VIN: 5NPE34AF8JH655115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,125 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited with the 2.4-liter engine is a specific trim level of the Sonata for that model year. Here are some features and specifications for the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.4L:
Engine:
The 2018 Sonata Limited 2.4L is equipped with a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine. This engine produces 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque.
Transmission:
The standard transmission for this model is a 6-speed automatic.
Fuel Economy:
The 2018 Sonata Limited 2.4L offers competitive fuel efficiency, with an estimated 25-28 mpg in the city and 35-37 mpg on the highway, depending on driving conditions.
Interior Features:
The Limited trim of the 2018 Sonata is well-appointed and features a high-quality interior with leather upholstery.
Heated front and rear seats are standard, providing comfort in various weather conditions. The vehicle is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility.
Safety Features:
The 2018 Sonata Limited 2.4L includes a range of safety features, such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.
Exterior Design:
The Sonata has a modern exterior design with Hyundai's signature hexagonal grille and available LED headlights.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Admin fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.